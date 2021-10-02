Flexen scheduled to start for Seattle against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (76-84, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (89-71, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jhonathan Diaz (1-0, 3.12 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (14-6, 3.67 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -173, Angels +148; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Los Angeles will play on Saturday.

The Mariners are 45-34 in home games in 2020. Seattle’s lineup has 198 home runs this season, Mitch Haniger leads them with 38 homers.

The Angels are 36-42 in road games. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, Jared Walsh leads the team with a mark of .273.

The Angels won the last meeting 2-1. Jose Suarez earned his eighth victory and Brandon Marsh went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Marco Gonzales took his sixth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 64 extra base hits and is slugging .439.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 78 extra base hits and is batting .256.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .242 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Angels: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Angels: Kyle Tyler: (toe), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Jaime Barria: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Taylor Ward: (undisclosed), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jo Adell: (back), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press