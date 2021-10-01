Manaea scheduled to start for Oakland against Houston

Oakland Athletics (85-74, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (93-66, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 188 strikeouts) Astros: Framber Valdez (11-5, 2.99 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -120, Athletics +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics travel to take on the Houston Astros on Friday.

The Astros are 49-29 in home games in 2020. Houston is hitting a collective batting average of .266 this season, led by Yuli Gurriel with an average of .316.

The Athletics have gone 42-36 away from home. Oakland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by Starling Marte with a mark of .374.

The Athletics won the last meeting 4-3. Lou Trivino earned his seventh victory and Tony Kemp went 3-for-4 with an RBI for Oakland. Ryne Stanek took his fifth loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 68 extra base hits and is batting .291.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 150 hits and has 109 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .217 batting average, 4.22 ERA, outscored by one run

Athletics: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: (neck), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Freudis Nova: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Daulton Jefferies: (elbow), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Jed Lowrie: (hand), Elvis Andrus: (leg), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press