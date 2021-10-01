San Diego to visit San Francisco Friday

San Diego Padres (78-81, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (105-54, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: TBD Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (12-7, 3.26 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 149 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -130, Padres +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and San Diego will face off on Friday.

The Giants are 52-26 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .325, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .383.

The Padres are 33-45 on the road. San Diego is slugging .402 as a unit. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .614.

The Padres won the last meeting 7-6. Ross Detwiler secured his third victory and Ha-Seong Kim went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Dominic Leone registered his fifth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 90 RBIs and is batting .301.

Adam Frazier leads the Padres with 171 hits and has 43 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .274 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Padres: 2-8, .253 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Tony Watson: (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Jake McGee: (oblique), Tyler Beede: (back), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (knee), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Brandon Belt: (thumb).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Blake Snell: (adductor), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Yu Darvish: (hip), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press