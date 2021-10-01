Marlins’ Cabrera, Sánchez leave with injuries vs Mets View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Marlins rookies Edward Cabrera and Jesús Sánchez have left the game against the New York Mets because of injuries. Cabrera, a 23-year-old right-hander, came out at the start of the fourth inning because of a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. Sánchez, a 23-year-old outfielder, left in the middle of the third inning with right hamstring tightness. Cabrera allowed two runs and two hits in three innings with six strikeouts and two walks. He was replaced by Sean Guenther with the score 2-all. Sánchez flied to deep left with two outs in the third and jogged up the first-base line while holding his bat and watching the ball, which was caught by Jeff McNeil. The Marlins said an inning later that Sánchez left with hamstring tightness.