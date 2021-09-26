Urias expected to start for the Dodgers against Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers (99-56, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (50-105, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (18-3, 3.10 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Humberto Mejia (0-2, 7.20 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +229, Dodgers -279; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Los Angeles will square off on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks are 30-47 in home games in 2020. Arizona has hit 139 home runs as a team this season. Carson Kelly leads the club with 13, averaging one every 21.8 at-bats.

The Dodgers have gone 47-33 away from home. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .321.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 7-2. Zac Gallen earned his third victory and Ketel Marte went 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Arizona. Clayton Kershaw registered his eighth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavin Smith leads the Diamondbacks with 11 home runs and is batting .261.

Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 35 home runs and has 90 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .224 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .272 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kevin Ginkel: (elbow), Tyler Gilbert: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Seth Beer: (shoulder).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Chris Taylor: (neck), Cody Bellinger: (rib), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press