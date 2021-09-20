Manaea scheduled to start for Oakland against Seattle

Seattle Mariners (80-69, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (82-67, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Tyler Anderson (6-9, 4.20 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) Athletics: Sean Manaea (10-9, 3.95 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 177 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -154, Mariners +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Seattle will play on Monday.

The Athletics are 40-34 in home games in 2020. Oakland has slugged .408 this season. Sean Manaea leads the team with a mark of .750.

The Mariners have gone 38-36 away from home. Seattle has hit 186 home runs as a team this season. Mitch Haniger leads them with 34, averaging one every 16.7 at-bats.

The Mariners won the last meeting 5-1. Chris Flexen secured his 11th victory and Jarred Kelenic went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Seattle. Cole Irvin took his 12th loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 36 home runs and is slugging .548.

Haniger leads the Mariners with 34 home runs and is batting .250.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .268 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Daulton Jefferies: (elbow), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press