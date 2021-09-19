Ohtani expected to start as Los Angeles hosts Oakland

Oakland Athletics (81-67, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (72-76, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (12-9, 3.72 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (9-2, 3.36 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +105, Athletics -115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Oakland will square off on Sunday.

The Angels are 38-36 on their home turf. The Los Angeles pitching staff averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The Athletics are 41-33 on the road. Oakland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .316 this season, led by Starling Marte with a mark of .381.

The Athletics won the last meeting 3-1. James Kaprielian secured his eighth victory and Matt Olson went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Jose Suarez registered his eighth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 94 RBIs and is batting .256.

Olson leads the Athletics with 69 extra base hits and is batting .278.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by six runs

Athletics: 7-3, .280 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Austin Warren: (health protocols), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (hamstring), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jo Adell: (back), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Daulton Jefferies: (elbow), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press