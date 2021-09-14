Arrieta scheduled to start for San Diego against San Francisco

San Diego Padres (74-69, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (94-50, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Jake Arrieta (5-12, 7.04 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (11-6, 3.33 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -163, Padres +141; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and San Diego will play on Tuesday.

The Giants are 46-23 on their home turf. The San Francisco pitching staff averages 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Kevin Gausman leads them with a mark of 10.6.

The Padres are 30-38 on the road. San Diego has hit 161 home runs as a team this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with 38, averaging one every 10.7 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 9-1. Zack Littell earned his third victory and Evan Longoria went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for San Francisco. Yu Darvish took his 10th loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 24 home runs and has 65 RBIs.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 65 extra base hits and is batting .283.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 9-1, .302 batting average, 2.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

Padres: 3-7, .210 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: (undisclosed), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Alex Dickerson: (hamstring), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Brandon Crawford: (wrist).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Blake Snell: (adductor), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Jake Cronenworth: (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press