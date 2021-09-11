Buehler expected to start as Los Angeles hosts San Diego

San Diego Padres (74-66, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (89-53, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (7-6, 4.60 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (13-3, 2.31 ERA, .93 WHIP, 184 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -202, Padres +172; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and San Diego will face off on Saturday.

The Dodgers are 47-23 on their home turf. Los Angeles has a collective batting average of .240 this season, led by Trea Turner with an average of .318.

The Padres have gone 30-35 away from home. San Diego hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .319 this season, led by Adam Frazier with a mark of .362.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 3-0. Julio Urias notched his 17th victory and Max Muncy went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Joe Musgrove took his ninth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with 32 home runs and is slugging .542.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 63 extra base hits and is batting .280.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .201 batting average, 2.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Padres: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Matt Beaty: (hip), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press