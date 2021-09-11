Clear
85.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Rays’ Franco extends streak, exits with apparent leg injury

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco hits a single against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Rays’ Franco extends streak, exits with apparent leg injury

Photo Icon View Photo

DETROIT (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays rookie Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then exited in the first inning with an apparent leg injury against Detroit on Friday night.

With one out in the first, Franco lined a single. Nelson Cruz followed with a double, but Franco limped into third. After being examined by team trainers, Franco left the game and was replaced at shortstop by Joey Wendle.

The 20-year-old Franco came into the game hitting .282 with seven homers in 61 games for the AL East leaders.

Franco’s on-base streak is the second longest in major league history by a player under 21. Frank Robinson set the record with a 43-game string in 1956.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 