Angels to face Padres on the road

Los Angeles Angels (68-70, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (73-64, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: TBD Padres: Blake Snell (7-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 159 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -335, Angels +260; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Los Angeles will square off on Tuesday.

The Padres are 43-30 in home games in 2020. San Diego has slugged .404 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a .635 slugging percentage, including 63 extra-base hits and 37 home runs.

The Angels have gone 31-36 away from home. Los Angeles has slugged .412 this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a mark of .601.

The Angels won the last meeting 10-2. Andrew Wantz secured his first victory and Jared Walsh went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Ryan Weathers took his seventh loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 37 home runs and has 85 RBIs.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 72 extra base hits and is slugging .601.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .219 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored by three runs

Angels: 5-5, .213 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

Angels: Austin Warren: (health protocols), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (undisclosed), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Alex Cobb: (wrist), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press