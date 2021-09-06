Freeland scheduled to start as Colorado hosts San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (87-50, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (63-74, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (12-5, 2.52 ERA, .99 WHIP, 183 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (5-6, 4.22 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +150, Giants -176; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants head to take on the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

The Rockies are 45-24 on their home turf. Colorado hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .313 this season, led by C.J. Cron with a mark of .372.

The Giants are 42-27 on the road. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, Buster Posey leads the team with a mark of .304.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-2. Alex Wood recorded his 10th victory and Tommy La Stella went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for San Francisco. Jon Gray took his ninth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cron leads the Rockies with 26 home runs and is slugging .536.

Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 24 home runs and is slugging .502.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .202 batting average, 4.35 ERA

Giants: 4-6, .216 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (forearm), Austin Gomber: (undisclosed), Kyle Freeland: (hip), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Yonathan Daza: (thumb), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Giants: Alex Wood: (undisclosed), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Austin Slater: (concussion), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Alex Dickerson: (hamstring), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Wilmer Flores: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press