Suarez expected to start as Los Angeles hosts Texas

Texas Rangers (47-87, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (67-68, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (3-11, 5.01 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Suarez (5-7, 3.97 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -170, Rangers +147; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Texas will square off on Saturday.

The Angels are 36-32 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Shohei Ohtani with a mark of .342.

The Rangers are 16-50 in road games. Texas has a team on-base percentage of .292, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .349.

The Angels won the last meeting 3-2. Ohtani notched his ninth victory and Phil Gosselin went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Los Angeles. Dennis Santana registered his fourth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 71 extra base hits and is batting .256.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 52 extra base hits and 77 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rangers: 4-6, .287 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Angels: Austin Warren: (health protocols), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (undisclosed), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Alex Cobb: (wrist), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Spencer Howard: (covid-19), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Dane Dunning: (covid-19), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Drew Anderson: (covid-19), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Andy Ibanez: (hamstring), Brock Holt: (covid-19), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press