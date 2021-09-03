Arrieta expected to start as San Diego hosts Houston

Houston Astros (78-55, first in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (71-63, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (6-3, 3.38 ERA, .96 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Padres: Jake Arrieta (5-12, 7.13 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres +127, Astros -147; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Houston will face off on Friday.

The Padres are 41-29 in home games in 2020. The San Diego offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, Adam Frazier leads the team with a mark of .295.

The Astros have gone 37-30 away from home. Houston is slugging .437 as a unit. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with a slugging percentage of .533.

The Astros won the last meeting 7-4. Zack Greinke secured his fifth victory and Kyle Tucker went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Blake Snell registered his second loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frazier leads the Padres with 145 hits and has 35 RBIs.

Alvarez leads the Astros with 89 RBIs and is batting .280.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .188 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Astros: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: (covid-19), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Chas McCormick: (hand), Taylor Jones: (covid-19), Jason Castro: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press