Burnes, Brewers to take on Cueto, Giants

Milwaukee Brewers (79-52, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (84-46, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (8-4, 2.23 ERA, .94 WHIP, 180 strikeouts) Giants: Johnny Cueto (7-6, 3.81 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants +126, Brewers -146; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Avisail Garcia and the Brewers will take on the Giants Monday.

The Giants are 42-19 on their home turf. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .319, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .399.

The Brewers are 43-23 in road games. Milwaukee is hitting a collective .233 this season, led by Kolten Wong with an average of .286.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-4. Tony Watson earned his fourth victory and Brandon Belt went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Brad Boxberger took his third loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski is second on the Giants with 48 extra base hits and is batting .223.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 53 extra base hits and is slugging .486.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .209 batting average, 2.80 ERA

Brewers: 5-5, .226 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Anthony DeSclafani: (undisclosed), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Kris Bryant: (side), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Evan Longoria: (hand).

Brewers: Angel Perdomo: (back), Freddy Peralta: (shoulder), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (hip), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Eduardo Escobar: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press