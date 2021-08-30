Yankees to face Angels on the road

New York Yankees (76-54, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (64-67, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Corey Kluber (4-3, FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +125, Yankees -145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees head to play the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

The Angels are 33-31 on their home turf. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .308 this season, led by Shohei Ohtani with a mark of .349.

The Yankees have gone 37-29 away from home. New York has slugged .401 this season. Aaron Judge leads the club with a .536 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Yankees won the last meeting 2-1. Gerrit Cole recorded his 11th victory and Joey Gallo went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Jose Suarez took his sixth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 70 extra base hits and is batting .261.

Gallo leads the Yankees with 30 home runs and has 66 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .237 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Yankees: 8-2, .237 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Austin Warren: (health protocols), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (undisclosed), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Alex Cobb: (wrist), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O’Day: (hamstring), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Gleyber Torres: (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press