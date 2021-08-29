Anderson expected to start for Atlanta against San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (84-45, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (69-59, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (11-5, 0.00 ERA) Braves: Ian Anderson (5-5, 3.56 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -120, Giants +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and San Francisco will play on Sunday.

The Braves are 32-32 on their home turf. Atlanta is slugging .427 as a unit. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a .596 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The Giants are 42-26 on the road. San Francisco has a collective on-base percentage of .319, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .399.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-0. Logan Webb earned his eighth victory and Mike Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Huascar Ynoa took his fourth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 61 extra base hits and is batting .259.

Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 73 RBIs and is batting .294.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .243 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Giants: 7-3, .211 batting average, 2.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Anthony DeSclafani: (ankle), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Kris Bryant: (side), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Evan Longoria: (hand), Curt Casali: (head).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press