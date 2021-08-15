Allard expected to start as Texas hosts Oakland

Oakland Athletics (68-49, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (41-76, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (8-7, 3.43 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 143 strikeouts) Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-10, 4.93 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +180, Athletics -216; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics travel to face the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

The Rangers are 27-31 on their home turf. Texas is hitting a collective batting average of .222 this season, led by Isiah Kiner-Falefa with an average of .260.

The Athletics are 34-24 in road games. Oakland is slugging .410 as a unit. Matt Olson leads the team with a slugging percentage of .578.

The Athletics won the last meeting 8-3. Andrew Chafin earned his first victory and Matt Chapman went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Oakland. Jordan Lyles took his 10th loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 43 extra base hits and is batting .245.

Olson leads the Athletics with 30 home runs and is slugging .578.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-8, .198 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Athletics: 8-2, .278 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Josh Harrison: (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press