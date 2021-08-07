Darvish expected to start as Padres host the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (35-76, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (62-49, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener (1-1, 5.05 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (7-6, 3.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 142 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -294, Diamondbacks +238; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Arizona will play on Saturday.

The Padres are 36-23 on their home turf. San Diego has slugged .410 this season. Daniel Camarena leads the team with a mark of 2.000.

The Diamondbacks are 14-41 on the road. Arizona is slugging .375 as a unit. Pavin Smith leads the team with a slugging percentage of .423.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 8-5. Matt Peacock earned his fifth victory and Nick Ahmed went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for Arizona. Ryan Weathers registered his fourth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado ranks second on the Padres with 20 home runs and has 75 RBIs.

Smith leads the Diamondbacks with 32 extra base hits and is batting .273.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by three runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .223 batting average, 5.77 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jurickson Profar: (undisclosed), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder).

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Noe Ramirez: (covid-19), Joe Mantiply: (covid-19), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Stuart Fairchild: (covid-19), Josh VanMeter: (back), Josh Rojas: (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press