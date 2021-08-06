Foltynewicz scheduled to start for Rangers at Athletics

Texas Rangers (39-70, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (61-48, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (2-10, 6.00 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (11-3, 3.29 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -269, Rangers +219; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Texas will square off on Friday.

The Athletics are 31-25 in home games in 2020. The Oakland pitching staff averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, Frankie Montas leads them with a mark of 10.1.

The Rangers are 13-40 on the road. Texas has slugged .369 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a mark of .481.

The Athletics won the last meeting 4-1. Chris Bassitt earned his 10th victory and Matt Olson went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Oakland. Kolby Allard registered his sixth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 28 home runs and is batting .279.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the Rangers with 110 hits and is batting .255.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rangers: 4-6, .201 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), James Kaprielian: (shoulder), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Dane Dunning: (ankle), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press