Dodgers sign Hamels, add depth to depleted rotation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four-time All-Star Cole Hamels signed a one-year contract Wednesday with the Los Angeles Dodgers through the end of the season, adding more depth to a pitching staff that has been racked with injuries.

Hamels held a tryout for teams last month. The left-hander will report to the Dodgers’ spring training complex in Arizona to get further stretched out before joining the big league club.

The 37-year-old Hamels was limited to one start last season with the Atlanta Braves due to shoulder inflammation and arm fatigue. He went 3 1/3 innings on Sept. 16 at Baltimore and allowed three earned runs.

Hamels, the 2008 World Series and NLCS MVP with Philadelphia, will be going into his 16th season. He has a career record of 163-122 with a 3.43 ERA and 2,560 strikeouts in 423 games. In his last full season in 2019 with the Chicago Cubs, he went 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA.

The defending World Series champions have three starters on the injured list — Clayton Kershaw (left elbow inflammation), Tony Gonsolin (right shoulder inflammation) and Danny Duffy (flexor strain), who was acquired last week in a trade with the Kansas City Royals. Reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer remains on administrative leave while police and MLB are investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against the pitcher.

To make room for Hamels on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated right-hander Yefry Ramírez for assignment.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports