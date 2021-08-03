Cueto expected to start for the Giants against Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants (67-39, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (33-74, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Johnny Cueto (7-5, 3.84 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (5-6, 4.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +140, Giants -160; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Crawford and the Giants will take on the Diamondbacks Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks are 20-33 on their home turf. Arizona has hit 97 home runs as a team this season. Josh Rojas leads the club with 10, averaging one every 31.7 at-bats.

The Giants have gone 32-22 away from home. San Francisco is slugging .439 as a unit. Buster Posey leads the team with a slugging percentage of .544.

The Giants won the last meeting 11-8. Jarlin Garcia earned his third victory and Alex Dickerson went 2-for-5 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs for San Francisco. Miguel Aguilar registered his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Peralta is third on the Diamondbacks with five home runs and is batting .249.

Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 19 home runs and has 52 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .235 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Giants: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Riley Smith: (covid-19), Noe Ramirez: (covid-19), Joe Mantiply: (covid-19), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Pavin Smith: (covid-19), Stuart Fairchild: (covid-19), Josh Rojas: (finger).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: (back), Brandon Belt: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press