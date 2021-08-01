Garcia expected to start for the Astros against Giants

Houston Astros (64-41, first in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (65-39, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (7-5, 3.09 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) Giants: Logan Webb (4-3, 3.36 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -113, Astros -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Altuve and the Astros will take on the Giants Sunday.

The Giants are 34-17 on their home turf. San Francisco’s lineup has 156 home runs this season, Kris Bryant leads them with 18 homers.

The Astros are 30-21 on the road. Houston has slugged .440 this season. Kyle Tucker leads the team with a .522 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Giants won the last meeting 8-6. Jay Jackson earned his second victory and Darin Ruf went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Blake Taylor registered his third loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 41 extra base hits and is batting .227.

Jose Altuve leads the Astros with 25 home runs and is slugging .509.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .250 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by four runs

Astros: 7-3, .279 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Jaylin Davis: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: (back), Brandon Belt: (knee).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press