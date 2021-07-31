Irvin, Athletics to take on Barria, Angels

Oakland Athletics (59-46, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-52, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (7-9, 3.62 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Angels: Jaime Barria (1-0, 6.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +103, Athletics -120; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics travel to face the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

The Angels are 29-25 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles is slugging .433 as a unit. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with a .675 slugging percentage, including 62 extra-base hits and 37 home runs.

The Athletics are 29-22 in road games. Oakland’s lineup has 129 home runs this season, Matt Olson leads them with 27 homers.

The Athletics won the last meeting 2-0. Chris Bassitt notched his 11th victory and Matt Chapman went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Patrick Sandoval registered his fifth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 37 home runs and has 81 RBIs.

Olson leads the Athletics with 100 hits and is batting .280.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .236 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Alex Cobb: (wrist), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jared Walsh: (side), Anthony Rendon: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press