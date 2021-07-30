Clear
91.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mets get Báez, Williams from Cubs for outfield prospect

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Chicago Cubs starter Trevor Williams delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Mets get Báez, Williams from Cubs for outfield prospect

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have acquired flashy shortstop Javier Báez and pitcher Trevor Williams from the Chicago Cubs for outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong. Báez, a two-time All-Star and 2020 Gold Glove winner, gives the NL East leaders an immediate fill-in for injured buddy Francisco Lindor at shortstop. Lindor is sidelined with a strained oblique and isn’t expected back until at least mid-to-late August. Báez, who can become a free agent after the season, is batting .248 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs. He also leads the National League with 131 strikeouts and has made 18 errors in 88 games. When Lindor returns, Báez could move to second base or even third.

By MIKE FITZPATRICK
AP Baseball Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 