Busy at deadline, Indians trade OF Eddie Rosario to Braves

CLEVELAND (AP) — Busy at the trading deadline, the Cleveland Indians sent outfielder Eddie Rosario to the Atlanta Braves for infielder Pablo Sandoval. Rosario signed as a free agent this winter with the Indians, who essentially signaled surrender in the AL Central on Thursday by dealing second baseman Cesar Hernandez to the first-place Chicago White Sox for a minor league pitcher. Cleveland trails Chicago by eight games entering a weekend series between the teams. The Braves wanted to add another hitter after losing All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury earlier this month. The Indians released Sandoval soon after getting him.

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer