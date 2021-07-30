Clear
Busy at deadline, Indians trade OF Eddie Rosario to Braves

By AP News
FILE - Cleveland Indians' Eddie Rosario runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Cleveland, in this Thursday, June 17, 2021, file photo. The Cleveland Indians made their second significant trade in two days, sending outfielder Eddie Rosario to the Atlanta Braves for infielder Pablo Sandoval on Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Busy at the trading deadline, the Cleveland Indians sent outfielder Eddie Rosario to the Atlanta Braves for infielder Pablo Sandoval. Rosario signed as a free agent this winter with the Indians, who essentially signaled surrender in the AL Central on Thursday by dealing second baseman Cesar Hernandez to the first-place Chicago White Sox for a minor league pitcher. Cleveland trails Chicago by eight games entering a weekend series between the teams. The Braves wanted to add another hitter after losing All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury earlier this month. The Indians released Sandoval soon after getting him.

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

