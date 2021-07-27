Gomber expected to start for the Rockies against Angels

Colorado Rockies (43-57, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (50-49, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (7-5, 3.74 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Suarez (4-3, 2.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -141, Rockies +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Colorado will face off on Tuesday.

The Angels are 28-22 on their home turf. Los Angeles has hit 133 home runs as a team this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with 35, averaging one every 9.6 at-bats.

The Rockies have gone 10-37 away from home. Colorado has hit 95 home runs as a team this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with 16, averaging one every 20.4 at-bats.

The Angels won the last meeting 6-2. Ohtani earned his fifth victory and Jack Mayfield went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. German Marquez registered his eighth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Fletcher leads the Angels with 114 hits and has 38 RBIs.

McMahon leads the Rockies with 16 home runs and is slugging .469.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .259 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Rockies: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Antonio Senzatela: (covid-19), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Yency Almonte: (covid-19), Yonathan Daza: (covid-19), Chris Owings: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press