Webb scheduled to start for San Francisco against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (61-40, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (62-37, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (12-3, 3.63 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) Giants: Logan Webb (4-3, 3.54 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants +112, Dodgers -129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Taylor and the Dodgers will take on the Giants Tuesday.

The Giants are 31-15 in home games in 2020. San Francisco is slugging .437 as a unit. Brandon Crawford leads the club with a .546 slugging percentage, including 34 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Dodgers are 28-22 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .424 this season. Max Muncy leads the club with a .565 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-3. Jose Alvarez secured his fourth victory and LaMonte Wade Jr went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for San Francisco. Kenley Jansen registered his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 39 extra base hits and is slugging .481.

Justin Turner leads the Dodgers with 103 hits and is batting .303.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Sammy Long: (back), Jaylin Davis: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: (oblique), Brandon Belt: (knee).

Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Mookie Betts: (hip), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press