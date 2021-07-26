Mostly Clear
95.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

With wife at Olympics, Reed claimed by Rays from Dodgers

Sponsored by:
By AP News
In this photo provided by USA Softball, Jake and Janie Reed pose for a photo in Clearwater, Fla., in February 2020. Getting ready to reach the height of softball and make her Olympic debut for the United States, Janie Reed was on a training field at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, in Western Japan. Across the Pacific Ocean, 7,452 miles away, another important family first was unfolding in Miami: husband Jake Reed was about to walk onto a major league mound for the first time. (Jade Hewitt/Courtesy of USA Softball)

With wife at Olympics, Reed claimed by Rays from Dodgers

Photo Icon View Photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jake Reed switched teams while his wife was with the U.S. softball team at the Olympics.

The 28-year-old reliever was claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Rays from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday and optioned to Triple-A Durham.

Reed, a right-hander with a submarine delivery, made his major league debut on July 6 and had a 3.38 ERA in five relief appearances and one start. He was designated for assignment on Wednesday by the Dodgers.

Janie Reed is the starting left fielder and No. 2 hitter on the U.S. team, which plays Japan for the softball gold medal on Tuesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 