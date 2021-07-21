Clear
Her story: 1st time all-female broadcast crew calls MLB game

By AP News
YouTube in-game reporter Alanna Rizzo, part of an all-female broadcast crew, interviews Brandon Lowe, left, after the Rays' 9-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles in a baseball game Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — There was history — and her story, too — in the broadcast booth at Tropicana Field on Tuesday night.

For the first time in Major League Baseball history, an all-female announcing crew called a game as the Tampa Bay Rays played the Baltimore Orioles.

The YouTube broadcast featured Melanie Newman on play-by-play with Sarah Langs as the analyst. Alanna Rizzo was the on-field reporter, and Heidi Watney and Lauren Gardner hosted the pregame and postgame coverage.

“Beyond excited for this, and so honored to be part of it,” Langs tweeted before the game.

The Rays won 9-3.

“It’s not a novelty, it’s about normalcy,” MLB Network posted on Twitter.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

