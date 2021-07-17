Padres reinstate pitchers Blake Snell, Drew Pomeranz

WASHINGTON (AP) — The San Diego Padres reinstated left-handers Blake Snell and Drew Pomeranz from the injured list before Saturday night’s game at Washington.

Snell was scheduled to start for the Padres. He missed his last start and went on the 10-day IL with gastroenteritis, an infection and inflammation in the digestive system.

He is 3-3 with a 4.99 ERA in his first season with San Diego.

Pomeranz was on the 10-day IL with forearm inflammation. The reliever has a 1.59 ERA in 18 appearances.

The Padres optioned right-hander James Norwood to Triple-A El Paso.

