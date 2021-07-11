Bassitt scheduled to start for Athletics at Rangers

Oakland Athletics (51-40, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (35-54, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (9-2, 3.41 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-5, 3.45 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +126, Athletics -145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Oakland will face off on Sunday.

The Rangers are 22-24 in home games in 2020. Texas has hit 107 home runs as a team this season. Joey Gallo leads them with 24, averaging one every 11.5 at-bats.

The Athletics have gone 24-18 away from home. Oakland has slugged .403 this season. Matt Olson leads the team with a .549 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Athletics won the last meeting 8-4. J.B. Wendelken secured his second victory and Jed Lowrie went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Spencer Patton registered his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 34 extra base hits and is batting .273.

Olson leads the Athletics with 86 hits and is batting .279.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored by one run

Athletics: 4-6, .211 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jose Trevino: (forearm), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Mark Canha: (hip), Mitch Moreland: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press