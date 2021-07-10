Flexen expected to start for Seattle against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (44-43, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (47-42, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (2-2, 4.04 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (7-3, 3.80 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +101, Angels -117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Los Angeles will square off on Saturday.

The Mariners are 28-19 on their home turf. Seattle has slugged .380 this season. Justin Dunn leads the team with a mark of .667.

The Angels are 18-23 in road games. Los Angeles has slugged .441 this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with a .694 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 33 home runs.

The Mariners won the last meeting 7-3. Drew Steckenrider recorded his third victory and Mitch Haniger went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Seattle. Mike Mayers registered his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haniger leads the Mariners with 20 home runs and is slugging .491.

David Fletcher leads the Angels with 97 hits and is batting .299.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .218 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by three runs

Angels: 7-3, .291 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (back), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press