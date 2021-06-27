Oakland’s Chapman puts 14-game hit streak on the line against Giants

Oakland Athletics (46-33, second in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (50-26, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (5-7, 3.98 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Giants: Sammy Long (1-0, 4.20 ERA, .87 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -137, Athletics +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Oakland will square off on Sunday.

The Giants are 26-10 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has hit 114 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Brandon Crawford leads the club with 16 while slugging .525 with 28 extra-base hits.

The Athletics are 21-15 on the road. Oakland has slugged .411 this season. Matt Olson leads the club with a .588 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Giants won the last meeting 6-5. Jake McGee earned his third victory and LaMonte Wade Jr went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Burch Smith registered his first loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 31 extra base hits and is batting .230.

Olson leads the Athletics with 20 home runs and has 53 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 9-1, .294 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.43 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (knee), Buster Posey: (back).

Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Mark Canha: (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press