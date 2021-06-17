Angels look to end 3-game slide against Tigers

Detroit Tigers (29-39, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (33-35, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (2-1, 2.85 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -222, Tigers +186; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Angels are 18-16 on their home turf. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the MLB. Jared Walsh leads the team with a mark of .286.

The Tigers are 14-20 on the road. Detroit’s lineup has 74 home runs this season, Jonathan Schoop leads the club with 11 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 19 home runs and has 47 RBIs.

Schoop leads the Tigers with 65 hits and has 32 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .279 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Quintana: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (triceps), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Alex Lange: (right shoulder), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (left arm), Victor Reyes: (intercostal strain), Derek Hill: (shoulder), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press