Athletics play the Angels following Montas’ solid performance

Los Angeles Angels (33-34, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (42-27, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (5-4, 5.22 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (4-7, 3.70 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -125, Angels +108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Frankie Montas. Montas threw seven innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Athletics are 12-13 against AL West opponents. Oakland has hit 87 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Matt Olson leads the team with 18, averaging one every 12.5 at-bats.

The Angels are 14-19 against division opponents. Los Angeles has hit 87 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with 18, averaging one every 12.3 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 6-4. Frankie Montas earned his seventh victory and Sean Murphy went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Andrew Heaney took his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 18 home runs and is slugging .600.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 18 home runs and is slugging .593.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 8-2, .260 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Angels: 7-3, .292 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (groin), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (head), Ramon Laureano: (hip).

Angels: Jose Quintana: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (triceps), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press