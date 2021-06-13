Bubic scheduled to start for Kansas City against Oakland

Kansas City Royals (30-33, third in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (39-27, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (1-1, 3.32 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (6-2, 3.44 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -197, Royals +168; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals travel to face the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

The Athletics are 21-18 on their home turf. Oakland has hit 82 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Matt Olson leads them with 16, averaging one every 13.4 at-bats.

The Royals are 14-18 on the road. Kansas City has hit 62 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Salvador Perez leads the team with 16, averaging one every 15.4 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 11-2. James Kaprielian earned his third victory and Matt Chapman went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Oakland. Jackson Kowar took his second loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 32 extra base hits and is batting .285.

Perez leads the Royals with 42 RBIs and is batting .280.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 8-2, .273 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Royals: 3-7, .233 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (groin), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Ramon Laureano: (hip).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Adalberto Mondesi: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press