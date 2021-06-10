Royals, streaking Merrifield set for matchup with Athletics

Kansas City Royals (29-31, third in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (37-26, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Minor (4-3, 4.84 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (6-5, 4.52 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -158, Royals +137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals head to take on the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

The Athletics are 19-17 in home games in 2020. Oakland has hit 77 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Matt Olson leads the team with 15, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats.

The Royals are 13-16 in road games. Kansas City has hit 57 home runs this season, last in the American League. Salvador Perez leads the club with 14, averaging one every 16.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 15 home runs and has 41 RBIs.

Perez leads the Royals with 14 home runs and is batting .278.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .251 batting average, 2.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Royals: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (groin), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Ramon Laureano: (hip).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Adalberto Mondesi: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press