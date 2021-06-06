Marquez expected to start for Colorado against Oakland

Oakland Athletics (35-25, first in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (23-36, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (2-0, 2.95 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (3-5, 4.13 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -106, Athletics -109; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics travel to play the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

The Rockies are 19-14 in home games in 2020. The Colorado offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .331.

The Athletics have gone 18-8 away from home. Oakland has a team on-base percentage of .315, good for fourth in the American League. Mark Canha leads the club with a mark of .394.

The Athletics won the last meeting 6-3. Cole Irvin notched his fourth victory and Matt Olson went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Kyle Freeland registered his first loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 13 home runs and has 32 RBIs.

Olson leads the Athletics with 40 RBIs and is batting .278.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .258 batting average, 4.73 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .267 batting average, 2.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (elbow), Trevor Story: (elbow), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (groin), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Ramon Laureano: (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press