Snell expected to start for San Diego against New York

New York Mets (27-22, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (35-23, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Joey Lucchesi (1-3, 6.56 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (1-2, 5.55 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Padres Friday.

The Padres are 19-10 on their home turf. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .318 is third in the National League. Trent Grisham leads the club with an OBP of .383.

The Mets are 12-17 on the road. The New York pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.22. Jacob deGrom leads the team with a .71 earned run average.

The Padres won the last meeting 4-3. Yu Darvish secured his sixth victory and Fernando Tatis Jr. went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Taijuan Walker registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Cronenworth ranks second on the Padres with 18 extra base hits and is batting .278.

Dominic Smith leads the Mets with 42 hits and is batting .259.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Mets: 6-4, .256 batting average, 2.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: (undisclosed), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (oblique), Trent Grisham: (foot), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Tommy Pham: (jaw), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Taylor Williams: (knee), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Matt Strahm: (knee), Austin Nola: (knee).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: (hamstring), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press