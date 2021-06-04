Ohtani expected to start for Los Angeles against Seattle

Seattle Mariners (29-29, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (25-31, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robert Dugger (0-1, 6.23 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Angels: Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 2.73 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners head to play the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

The Angels are 12-16 against AL West teams. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the MLB. Mike Trout leads the team with a mark of .333.

The Mariners are 14-10 in division games. Seattle has a collective on-base percentage of .283, last in the American League. Ty France leads the club with a mark of .340.

The Mariners won the last meeting 6-2. Justus Sheffield earned his fifth victory and Jake Fraley went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs for Seattle. Griffin Canning registered his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 28 extra base hits and is batting .253.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 14 home runs and has 37 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mariners: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.90 ERA

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Quintana: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jose Iglesias: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Drew Steckenrider: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (undisclosed), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip), Dylan Moore: (left calf), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press