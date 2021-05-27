Bieber’s no-hit bid ends in 7th on Schoop’s homer View Photo

DETROIT (AP) — Shane Bieber’s no-hit bid was broken up in the seventh inning when the Cleveland right-hander allowed a leadoff homer by Detroit’s Jonathan Schoop. The Indians lead Thursday’s game 4-1. Bieber was trying to pitch the seventh no-hitter in the major leagues this season, which would have tied for the most since 1900 and been one shy of the mark set in 1884. It would have been Cleveland’s first since Len Barker threw a perfect game on May 15, 1981.

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer