Alex Ovechkin confident he will sign extension with Capitals

By AP News
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin warms up before Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin is confident he will sign a new contract with the Washington Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie also hope to be back. After a third consecutive first-round playoff exit and the Seattle expansion draft looming, there is no assurance all three will be teammates next season. Ovechkin is the surest bet. The longtime captain will likely be able to play for the Capitals as long as he wants. Kuznetsov may not have that luxury.

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

