Rangers visit the Angels following Foltynewicz’s strong outing

Texas Rangers (22-27, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (20-27, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Hyeon-jong Yang (0-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Angels: Andrew Heaney (1-3, 5.31 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -158, Rangers +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Mike Foltynewicz. Foltynewicz went seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with two strikeouts against Houston.

The Angels are 8-13 against the rest of their division. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the majors. Mike Trout leads the team with an average of .333.

The Rangers have gone 8-8 against division opponents. Texas has hit 58 home runs as a team this season. Adolis Garcia leads them with 14, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.

The Angels won the last meeting 4-3. Chris Rodriguez earned his second victory and Anthony Rendon went 1-for-4 with two RBIs for Los Angeles. Dane Dunning registered his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 14 home runs and is batting .262.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 14 home runs and is slugging .603.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .224 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press