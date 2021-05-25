Gilbert scheduled to start for Mariners at Athletics

Seattle Mariners (22-26, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (28-21, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (0-2, 9.45 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (3-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -167, Mariners +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Seattle will square off on Tuesday.

The Athletics are 5-9 against the rest of their division. Oakland has hit 69 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Matt Olson leads the team with 12 homers.

The Mariners are 7-7 against opponents from the AL West. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .279, last in the MLB. Ty France leads the lineup with a mark of .331.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-2. Yusei Kikuchi secured his second victory and Kyle Lewis went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Frankie Montas took his fourth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 21 extra base hits and is batting .261.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 26 extra base hits and is slugging .559.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.91 ERA

Mariners: 4-6, .193 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Jesus Luzardo: (left hand), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Mitch Moreland: (rib).

Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Drew Steckenrider: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Evan White: (hip), Dylan Moore: (left calf), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press