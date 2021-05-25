Astros look to end 3-game losing streak against Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (29-18, second in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (26-21, second in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (6-3, 3.18 ERA, .95 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (4-1, 3.77 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros +102, Dodgers -120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Astros are 15-9 in home games in 2020. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .331 is second in the American League. Yuli Gurriel leads the team with an OBP of .387.

The Dodgers are 13-12 on the road. The Los Angeles pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 2.99, Clayton Kershaw leads the staff with a mark of 3.18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gurriel leads the Astros with 22 extra base hits and is slugging .536.

Justin Turner leads the Dodgers with 43 hits and is batting .267.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .296 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .265 batting average, 2.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Jose Urquidy: (shoulder), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: (right pronator muscle), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder).

Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (forearm), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Mookie Betts: (shoulder), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Zach McKinstry: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press