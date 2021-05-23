DeSclafani expected to start for San Francisco against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (28-18, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (28-18, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (6-1, 3.04 ERA, .83 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (4-1, 2.03 ERA, .92 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants +114, Dodgers -132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Los Angeles will meet on Sunday.

The Giants are 11-9 against teams from the NL West. San Francisco has hit 63 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Brandon Crawford leads the team with 11, averaging one every 11.5 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 15-5 against the rest of their division. The Los Angeles pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 2.94, Clayton Kershaw paces the staff with a mark of 3.18.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 6-3. Walker Buehler earned his third victory and Max Muncy went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Scott Kazmir registered his first loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crawford leads the Giants with 11 home runs and has 29 RBIs.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 20 extra base hits and is batting .258.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .231 batting average, 2.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .266 batting average, 1.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: (hamstring).

Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Zach McKinstry: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press