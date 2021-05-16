Goalkeeper Alisson heads his way into EPL history books View Photo

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson made the 80-meter journey into West Bromwich Albion’s penalty area more in hope than any expectation of scoring the stoppage-time goal that would keep alive his team’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League. He’d never scored a goal in his career. No Liverpool ’keeper had in a competitive game. One textbook header from a corner changed all that in one of the most sensational moments of this or any Premier League season. Alisson found space in the middle of the area to glance a header into the bottom corner from a perfect delivery by Trent Alexander-Arnold and secure Liverpool a dramatic 2-1 win on Sunday.

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer