Cloudy
74.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Goalkeeper Alisson heads his way into EPL history books

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool at the Hawthorns stadium in West Bromwich, England, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Laurence Griffiths/Pool via AP)

Goalkeeper Alisson heads his way into EPL history books

Photo Icon View Photo

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson made the 80-meter journey into West Bromwich Albion’s penalty area more in hope than any expectation of scoring the stoppage-time goal that would keep alive his team’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League. He’d never scored a goal in his career. No Liverpool ’keeper had in a competitive game. One textbook header from a corner changed all that in one of the most sensational moments of this or any Premier League season. Alisson found space in the middle of the area to glance a header into the bottom corner from a perfect delivery by Trent Alexander-Arnold and secure Liverpool a dramatic 2-1 win on Sunday.

By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 