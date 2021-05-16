Slumping Angels look to break 4-game losing streak against Red Sox

Los Angeles Angels (16-22, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (25-16, first in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Quintana (0-3, 9.00 ERA, 2.14 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 4.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -150, Angels +131; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Red Sox are 13-11 in home games in 2020. Boston’s team on-base percentage of .325 is third in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the lineup with an OBP of .417.

The Angels are 8-13 in road games. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the league in hitting with a .249 batting average, Mike Trout leads the club with an average of .336.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 9-0. Martin Perez secured his first victory and Xander Bogaerts went 2-for-2 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Boston. Dylan Bundy took his fifth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 10 home runs and is slugging .571.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 11 home runs and has 27 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Angels: 3-7, .224 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: (covid-19), Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Kike Hernandez: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (left hand).

Angels: Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Junior Guerra: (groin), Alex Cobb: (finger), Luke Bard: (hip), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press