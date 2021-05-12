Athletics play Boston, aim to build on Bassitt’s solid showing

Oakland Athletics (22-15, first in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (22-15, first in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-0, 3.82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Chris Bassitt. Bassitt pitched seven innings, surrendering two runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts against Boston.

The Red Sox are 10-10 in home games in 2020. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .322, good for second in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the team with a mark of .408.

The Athletics have gone 9-4 away from home. Oakland has hit 46 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Ramon Laureano leads the club with seven, averaging one every 18.1 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 3-2. Chris Bassitt earned his third victory and Matt Olson went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Oakland. Darwinzon Hernandez took his second loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez leads the Red Sox with 10 home runs and is batting .331.

Jed Lowrie leads the Athletics with 22 RBIs and is batting .274.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .265 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Athletics: 6-4, .231 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Kike Hernandez: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (left hand).

Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Jesus Luzardo: (left hand), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (knee), Aramis Garcia: (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press